2 killed, including 4-year-old, in mobile home fire

The Stark County coroner says a 4-year-old boy and his 22-year-old uncle died in a trailer fire Tuesday in Carroll County.

A woman says when she arrived at her Oak Street NW home around 9:30 p.m. it was already engulfed in flames.

The woman says her husband, Austin Meeks, and her nephew, Gage Nichols were inside at the time.

Both were taken to Aultman Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to officials.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

