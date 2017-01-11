High winds throw trampoline into a utility pole in Cleveland

Strong winds cause trampoline to get stuck on a utility pole (Source WOIO)

In Cleveland high winds blew a family's trampoline into utility pole wires. This happened on the 1500 block of Ferman Avenue.

Cleveland Public Power said they are sending a crew to the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

#windy wx tossed this trampoline up into some utility wires on Cleveland's east side. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/1g6a8MjYCY — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) January 11, 2017

In Rocky River, downed power lines closed Dale Road between Hillyard Boulevard and Center Ridge Road.

