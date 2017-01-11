High winds throw trampoline into a utility pole in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

High winds throw trampoline into a utility pole in Cleveland

Strong winds cause trampoline to get stuck on a utility pole (Source WOIO) Strong winds cause trampoline to get stuck on a utility pole (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

In Cleveland high winds blew a family's trampoline into utility pole wires. This happened on the 1500 block of Ferman Avenue.

Cleveland Public Power said they are sending a crew to the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

In Rocky River, downed power lines closed Dale Road between Hillyard Boulevard and Center Ridge Road. 

