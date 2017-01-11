Photos released of suspects who tried to steal from 'At Home' in Sheffield Village

Police are looking for the suspects who tried to steal from 'At Home' in Sheffield Village. The women loaded two carts with items and left the store and attempted to load them into a car.

When the suspects were confronted by a store employee, the two women left the items in the parking lot and fled the scene in a silver Mazda SUV. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the two women they are asked to contact Detective Bober at 440-949-6155.

