Would you pay $50 for a selfie with Johnny Manziel near the Super Bowl?

HOUSTON (AP) - Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner - at a price.
Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.
He'll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He'll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it'll be no more than four words.
The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn't signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March. He was a quarterback at Texas A&M.
