Fisherman rescued from Rocky River near Lakewood

Firefighters rescued a fisherman from the Rocky River on Wednesday.

The rescue effort began around 2 p.m. near Rockcliff Drive just south of Interstate 90.

There were a couple fisherman in the area Wednesday. One wandered out as the water level started to rise and said he felt uncomfortable making it back to shore, so he asked for help from authorities.

He made it back to shore safely.

