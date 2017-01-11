Organ, eye and tissue donors increase in Northeast Ohio

A Northeast,Ohio non-profit organization said a record number of Northeast Ohioans became organ,eye and tissue donors in 2016. Lifebanc said those organ, eye and tissue donors helped save and heal the lives of people in Northeast Ohio.

There was 150 organ donors in 2016, this is an 11.1 percent increase from the year before. A total of 435 organs were transplanted from those people.

The organization said this helped saved the lives of 385 people who had been on a transplant waiting list.

More than 70 percent of the organs were donated to patients at one of Cleveland's Two Transplant centers. Nationally the number of organ donors increased by 9.2 percent in 2016.

People can register to be an organ donor at www.lifebanc.org.

