SWAT standoff situation: Man shot himself, taken to a local hospital

SWAT standoff situation: Man shot himself, taken to a local hosp - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The man involved in a standoff with police on Wednesday shot himself and is being taken to hospital. The standoff lasted three hours.

Officers were responding 1374 West Blvd. in Cleveland around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a woman shot in the hallway of an apartment building.

Police say while knocking on the door No. 408, a man fired his gun.

No one was hit.

The woman police first responded to was rushed to the hospital and is currently in surgery. Her name and condition is not known.

