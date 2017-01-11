SWAT standoff situation: Man shot himself, taken to a local hospital

The man involved in a standoff with police on Wednesday shot himself and is being taken to hospital. The standoff lasted three hours.

Officers were responding 1374 West Blvd. in Cleveland around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a woman shot in the hallway of an apartment building.

Police say while knocking on the door No. 408, a man fired his gun.

No one was hit.

The woman police first responded to was rushed to the hospital and is currently in surgery. Her name and condition is not known.

#BREAKING man involved in standoff with police shot himself moments ago. No update on condition, taken to hospital @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/gq2nwIJD3s — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

#BREAKING man involved in standoff shot himself, being taken to hospital. All units leaving @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/uroZWr3b9H — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

SWAT standoff situation https://t.co/6iyguvXe8G — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

#UPDATE @CLEpolice tell me they'll be here as long as they have to be. No update on condition of woman shot. SWAT standoff @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/GDbnnJck2T — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

#BREAKING Police say a man shot at them through a door at an apartment at 1374 West Blvd. man still inside @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/L7cySQjkb8 — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

#BREAKING @CLEpolice say woman shot is in surgery right now @cleveland19news SWAT team & police still on scene. Active situation pic.twitter.com/cJDf3JAI83 — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

