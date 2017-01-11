Cockpit Voice Recorder contains entire flight; Plane recovery operations cont.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they have listened to the cockpit voice recorder from the plane that crash nearly two weeks ago in Lake Erie and the entire accident flight was recorded.

Six people were on the Cessna 525 Citation when it crashed on Dec. 29, 2016. They had just taken off from Burke Lakefront Airport.

According to NTSB:

An initial readout of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was conducted at NTSB’s recorder laboratory in Washington, DC on January 9, 2017. The review indicated that the CVR worked normally, and the entire accident flight was captured on the recording. The NTSB will convene a CVR group that will consist of NTSB and other technical experts that will develop a detailed, written transcript of the sounds recorded by the CVR. Examination of the CVR and other physical evidence that is still being recovered is ongoing, and factual documentation will be released later in the NTSB’s investigation.

Also Wednesday, crews have recovered additional debris from the missing Cessna 525 Citation, during Wednesday's combing of Lake Erie.

Some of the pieces found are rather large, according to city officials.

Crews aboard Underwater Marine Contractors’ 50-ft Salvage Chief and the Army Corps of Engineers’ 70-ft Donlon were on the water by 7:30 a.m. and divers entered just before 9:30 a.m. Both vessels in use are equipped with sonar that will be used to take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers. The US Coast Guard broke up ice in the harbor Tuesday, hoping to make it easier for the vessels to get to the dive sites.

Cleveland Division of Police will continue foot patrols and helicopter searches along the shoreline as weather conditions allow.

Anyone who sees debris along the shoreline that could be relevant to this investigation should report it to the Cleveland Division of Police non-emergency number: 216-621-1234. Please don't touch the debris; investigators will collect debris and investigate it to see if it is relevant to this investigation.

John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming and neighbors Brian and Megan Casey attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game and were headed home when their plane crashed. Human remains from one person have been found. All six are presumed dead.

Up until Wednesday, divers had located part of the fuselage, several seats and an engine from the plane.

