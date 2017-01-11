Timeline of events during search for a missing 5-year-old

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl turned into a murder investigation for Jackson Township Police.

The search started around 9 p.m. Monday after Mingming Chen called 9-1-1 to report her daughter, Ashley Zhao missing from the family restaurant ANG’s Asian Cuisine located on Portage Avenue.

The child was found deceased and her body concealed inside the restaurant more than 12 hours after reported missing from the location.

Chief Mark Brink provided the following search timeline to clear up any questions.

Monday, Jan. 9

9 p.m – Mingming Chen calls 911 to report her 5-year-old daughter missing from the family’s restaurant. JTPD arrives on scene and interviews Chen, who says her daughter Ashley Zhao went to take a nap around 4:30-5p inside the restaurant. Chen went to check on the Ashley around 9 p.m. and discovered she was missing and believed she had wandered out through the back door. JTPD then searched the inside of the restaurant, checking to see if the child may have been hiding. The search turned up empty.

10 p.m - overnight – JTPD calls for assistance from Jackson Township Fire, Canal Fulton Police, Canton Police and the Stark County Sheriff to assist in their search outside. The weather elements were a major concern if the child was outside. Crews searched the wooded area behind the plaza the restaurant was housed in and across Portage Avenue behind Home Depot. Crews used infrared equipment and drones to help them in their search overnight as well as K9s from neighboring agencies.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

6 a.m. -10 a.m. – Various law enforcement agencies regroup at daybreak and search the exterior regions once again. Meanwhile, since the night before, a detective remained inside the restaurant holding down the scene.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Local, state and federal agencies including the FBI and Bureau of Criminal Investigations work leads coming in as to where Ashely could be. Chief Brink says they always look at the families when a child goes missing, which is why the restaurant was held as a scene since the very beginning. Crews were inside the restaurant searching when Mingming Chen and the child’s father Liang Zhao gave up information on the location of the child’s body.

3 p.m. -3:30 p.m. – Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrive at the scene and set up inside the restaurant. Authorities discover the child’s body which was purposely concealed inside the restaurant.

3:50 p.m. – Stark County Coroner’s Office Investigator arrives at the scene with a forensic pathologist. The child is placed onto a sheet on the floor inside the restaurant and an external examination is performed.

4:20 p.m. – Ashley Zhao is pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner’s Office. Her body is wrapped up and placed into a single body bag and hand carried by Stark County Coroner investigator and placed into his vehicle and buckled in. Zhao is transported to the Stark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

5 p.m. - evening hours – Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao are taken into custody. Chen was charged with murder and Zhao with complicity. They are both booked into Stark County Jail. Ashley’s 6-year-old sister is taken into protective custody with Stark County Children and Family Services. Family’s apartment on Sunset Strip is searched by investigators and a vehicle is towed.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8 a.m. – Ashley Zhao’s body undergoes external viewing at the Stark County Coroner’s Office. An internal autopsy is set for later in the day.

9 a.m. – Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao are arraigned on charges in Massillon Municipal Court and both received a $5M bond. They will be back in court later this month.

10 a.m. – Zhao relatives scene leaving Jackson Township Police Department meeting with police.

245 p.m. – Both the family’s restaurant and apartment are being held by authorities.

