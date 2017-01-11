Man dead after house explosion in Massillon

One man is dead after a house explosion in Massillon. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Standish Street Northwest.

Neighbors tell firefighters they heard an explosion before the house caught fire. The house is destroyed.

The man who lived alone, was in the house at the time. The name of the victim is not being released.

There is no word on what caused the explosion. A neighboring home was also damaged.

