OH AG, Marion police release facial reconstruction; may be Shawn Grate's 1st victim

Authorities have released the facial reconstruction of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in March 2007.

The clay model was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in an effort to help Marion County authorities identify the woman. Her remains were found in Marion County approximately 100 feet east of Victory Road.

She is believed to have been Caucasian and may have been between 15 and 22 years old at the time of her death. She is estimated to have been between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 9 inches and between 100 to 150 pounds.

Her teeth were all well-cared for and had no obvious dental work or fillings. No clothing, jewelry, or other items were found with the remains.

While it is believed that she had brown hair, items such as hair style are the forensic artist's estimations to complete the image and should not be considered significant markers for identification.

It is not known if the woman resided in Marion County or in another part of the state or country, so anyone who sees a resemblance to a missing friend or relative is urged to contact Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.

Suspected serial killer Shawn Grate claims this was his first victim. He told police the murder took place in 2005 or 2006. Grate says he lured her into his car, killed her and dumping her body northeast of Marion on Victory Road. The victim was found in 2007 later by a man looking for cans in the woods.

