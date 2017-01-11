Community drops off stuffed animals to remember 5-year-old girl

Many in this community stopped by to pray, leave mementos, and pay their respects. (Source WOIO)

While authorities continue to investigate the death of a 5-year-old girl found inside her parents restaurant, many in the Jackson Township community came out to pay their respects.

On Tuesday police found the body of Ashley Zhao inside her parent's restaurant, Ang's, located on Portage St in Jackson Township. Moments later people touched by her death began a makeshift memorials of stuffed animals and other mementos.

Edward and Sharon Martell like many others were overwhelmed with emotion after learning about what happened to little Ashley Zhao.

"We'd come here maybe once or twice a month, and this precious little girl would show us what she was coloring," said Martell.

Growing makeshift memorial for 5 yr old found dead in her parents restaurant in Jackson Township @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/kRJUXzwXjG — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 11, 2017

The couple said they would often see Ashley coloring while they picked up their order.

"Sometimes it was a little homework assignment and she'd want to show you, look what I did," said Martell.

Many in this community stopped by to pray, leave mementos, and pay their respects. Some like Nina Amen knew the family because their daughters were classmates.

"He's a very good father I know they were very protective of their children," said Amen.

Others like Antoinette Giannetti only know the grief they feel for her loss.

"I can't understand why a mother would do this it's your child," said Giannetti.

The Martells said they never observed abusive behavior from Ashley's parents.

"I don't think they were particularly outgoing, but nothing that would indicate anything like bruises or marks," said Edward Martell.

Some in the community plan to hold a vigil outside the restaurant at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

