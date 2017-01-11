Flood Watch kicks in early Thursday morning for some counties in Northeast Ohio (Source WOIO)

Flood Watch kicks in early Thursday morning for the highlighted counties. A front coming through will be the focus for heavy rain potential on Thursday.

1”-2” rainfall amounts could happen. The heaviest rain is expected the first half of the day.

We expect a wind driven rain during the morning commute and ponding on the roads. Be alert if you live in a flood zone.

