Man arrested for the murder of beloved Cooley Lounge bar back

A man has been arrested for the murder of Melissa Brinker, a beloved bar back who was shot and killed during a robbery at Cooley Lounge Oct. 24.

Officers arrested Dana Thomas, 29, on Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Cleveland after he showed up for a visit with his probation officer.

The arrest came hours after he was officially charged with aggravated murder.

"She was my first born. I had her for 44 years," said Brinker's mother, Ginny Staso.

For Staso, the pain of losing her daughter will never go away. "I've been thinking about her a lot. Her birthday is coming up," she said.

Wednesday, for the first time since her daughter's tragic death, the family finally feels a sense of relief.

"Seventy-seven days and the start of justice is now on its way," said Brinker's boyfriend Matt Soos.

Wednesday police arrested Thomas, one of the men they believe robbed Cooley Lounge at gunpoint, killing Brinker.

"It doesn't make her being gone any less hurtful, but just knowing they have something and somebody in custody is great, it's great news," said Soos.

Soos said he stopped by the cemetery Wednesday to see Brinker. He said he's overjoyed police made the arrest, but he wishes Thomas wasn't on the streets to begin with.

"This guy's record is violence, after violence, after violence," he said.

Records show Thomas has nearly a dozen closed cases in Cuyahoga County. His criminal record stretches back to 2005.

"He was sentenced to six years. If he got out today, he would've only served five years," Soos said. "If he would've still been in prison, Missy would've still been alive."

Brinker's mother said she has one question for Thomas when she sees him in court.

"I have every intention of asking him, 'Why did you kill my daughter?'" Staso said. "I know that he probably has a family too, but he took mine."

Brinker, 44, was working at the Cooley Lounge when four men walked in and ordered drinks. Police said moments later they took out handguns and forced everyone to the ground.

When Brinker ran to the rear office and locked the door, the gunmen kicked it in and shot her several times. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Another woman, Melissa Mortan, 38, who tried to call 911, was pistol whipped to the head but survived.

Brinker, who is from Ashland, leaves behind her parents, siblings, and three dogs.

