Summit County trying a new strategy to fight drug addiction

Summit County has created a Quick Response Team to help with opiate addiction. The team will consist of a police officer, a firefighter and a treatment counselor.

The rise in overdoses prompted Cuyahoga Falls and community leaders to form a coalition to help people in the community that are struggling with substance abuse.

"We have been working hard to identify those in our community that have addictions, we know who they are, and we are going to their homes to offer resources for them to get treatment," said Mayor Don Walters.

Mayor Walters said they are finding ways to combat addiction in the area. The Quick Response Team will knock on doors and meet with individuals who recently survived an overdose to provide them with an Opiate Addiction Recovery Resource Guide.

The Opiate Addiction Recovery Resource Guide provides people with plenty of tools.

Information of crisis services

Outpatient and inpatient resources

Information regarding residential treatment facilities

Recovery support services

Support information for the family members and friends of addicted persons.

Addiction Hotlines will also be provided for people to voluntarily call to seek treatment. Beyond the home visit a treatment counselor from the Oriana House will follow up and stay engaged with people until they are actively engaged in treatment.

The Quick Response Team will be visiting homes one day per week with the goals of helping people and their families with information and resources to reduce the amount of overdoses.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.