911 caller describes scene of fatal shooting near Akron middle school

A middle school in Akron was put on a safe school watch Wednesday around 4 p.m.

The school, Miller South Middle, is located at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard. School officials locked entry doors to prevent what they deemed a threat in the neighborhood from spilling into the school.

Akron police were looking nearby for people involved in a shooting.

At the time, 35 students were in the school. They're OK.

The school was unlocked about half an hour later.

A 911 caller reported a shooting near Thorton Street and Laurel Avenue on Wednesday. The school is less than a mile north of that intersection.

"I've just seen a dude get shot," he told the dispatcher.

"He's dead, ma'am, oh my God," he said.

There were two victims. One was a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found dead at the scene. The second victim was a 19-year-old male shot in the leg. The second victim's injuries were not life threatening.

An autopsy will be performed on the first victim Thursday.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, police said. The incident is under investigation.

