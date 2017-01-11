Law enforcement agencies, Dominion Company investigate fatal Massillon fire

A man died in a fire in Massillon on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion on the 500 block of Standish Street NW around 11 a.m. Crews arrived to find the building in question at least partially blown from its foundation and heavily engulfed in flames. Residences on either side of the building sustained heavy fire damage.

Officials later discovered an elderly man had died as a result of the incident. The victim has not yet been identified.

Several law enforcement agencies -- as well as the Dominion Company Emergency Response Team -- investigated the blaze.

The initial investigation shows there was an explosion and fire that occurred from inside the residence, officials say.

