2 of 5 Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting victims from Ohio

This past week, five people were shot and killed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Officials have confirmed that two of the five victims were from Ohio: Shirley Wells Timmons, 70, and Mary Louise Amzibel, 69.

"It was Broward County's intent to officially release the names of all the victims at the appropriate time, with respect for the family's wishes and in accordance with state and federal laws. However, the media's persistence in demanding the names has hastened the release of this limited information as required by law," said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.

GRAPHIC: Images from the Ft. Lauderdale shooting

