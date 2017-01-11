Fight to keep Giant Eagle at 138th/Lorain continues

The people who live in the Jefferson neighborhood on the West side, and even those in neighboring Westpark, are doing everything they can to keep the Giant Eagle open at 138th and Lorain.

Even City Councilman Brian Kazy is holding a rally this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the store.

One of the issues for Giant Eagle is there is a Marc's Supermarket right across the street from that location, and one of the grocery chain's massive Giant Eagles is just a couple miles away on 117th.

Neighbors are worried the closing of the supermarket and leaving it vacant will be a massive hit to their community they say is on the rise again.

