Flood Warning in effect for most of NE Ohio until 5:30 p.m. Thursday!

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 5:30 p.m. THURSDAY for the following counties in NE Ohio: Richland, Mahoning, Huron, Morrow, Lake, Marion, Trumbull, Summit, Holmes, Wyandot, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Cuyahoga, Knox, Lorain, Crawford, Medina, Wayne, Stark, Seneca, Ashland, Crawford and Erie.

A FLOOD WARNING means flooding is possible and/or occurring.

Here is the list of flood warnings, as of 9:45 a.m.:

FLOOD WARNING for Mahoning River at Leavittsburg until 5:00 AM FRIDAY.

FLOOD WARNING for Cuyahoga River at Independence until 11:12 PM THURSDAY.

FLOOD WARNING for Cuyahoga River at Old Portage until 1:45 AM FRIDAY.

FLOOD WARNING for Grand River at Painesville until 8:12 PM FRIDAY.

FLOOD WARNING for Chagrin River at Willoughby until 1:36 AM FRIDAY.

FLOOD WARNING for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station until 5:40 PM FRIDAY.

Several areas have already received more than an inch of rainfall today with more to come. Our First Alert Weather Team predicts there will be moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. Some areas could see 1" - 2" more.

If you get caught in flood waters, here are some safety tips from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

Turn around, don't drown

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you down and two feet of water to sweep your vehicle away!

Move to higher ground. Flash floods are the #1 cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

Keep emergency kit in your car and home (flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies)

If flooding is near your house, disconnect electrical appliances as a precaution.

