UH Medical Director: Childhood vaccines are safe, don't cause autism

After the heated debate over the safety of childhood vaccinations crept back into the local and national conversation this week, Dr. Lolita McDavid, the Medical Director of Childhood Advocacy and Protection for University Hospitals, is echoing what the majority of scientists and doctors say across the country: vaccinating your child is safe and life-saving.

"Childhood vaccinations are very safe, and we know that, but what it does more than anything else- it prevents death," said McDavid. "It is estimated that, worldwide, three million deaths are prevented every year by vaccinations. That's not just childhood vaccinations. There are adults that get vaccinated. Adolescents get a different set of vaccinations, but we know that vaccinations make a difference."

Some have questioned the safety of the preservatives that are used in vaccinations.



"You have to have preservatives," said McDavid. "It's like anything else that you take. If you put drops in your eyes, they are going to have preservatives in them because you don't want them to get infected while they are sitting around waiting for someone to use them. So, preservatives are not a bad thing. It's a good thing."



Some parents worry that there may be a connection between autism and vaccinating their child, but McDavid says that any correlation between vaccinations and autism has been debunked by the mainstream medical community for years now.

There has also been much debate over whether or not doctors should space out the time in between when certain vaccines are administered.

"There is no reason to believe that giving the vaccines the way we give them now is not safe," said McDavid.



McDavid went on to say that there are no more cases of autism today, necessarily, than years ago. Autism, she says, is more widely recognized now and called something different than it was in the past. In the past, she says, children on the Autism Spectrum were referred to as "mentally retarded," a term that is no longer used.

Furthermore, signs of autism, she says, can be seen in children even before the vaccines in question are ever given.

More information on vaccines can be found on the CDC's website.

