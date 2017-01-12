Walmart and Sam's Club to give free body fat screenings

Walmart and Sam's Club will be offering free body fat readings to customers on Jan. 14.

The health screenings will be available at 173 of the stores' Ohio locations. Customers will be able to test for both body fat and body mass index.

"In Ohio, where 29.8 percent of the population is obese according to State of Obesity, this program offers community members a free, simple way to get this information checked," the company said in a statement.

Sam's Club screenings will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Walmart screenings will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Knowing your numbers is critical to achieving your healthy resolutions and to maintaining a healthy lifestyle," said George Riedl, senior vice president and president, Walmart Health & Wellness. "That's why Walmart and Sam's Club have joined together for the very first time to kick off 2017 with the company's largest free health screening event to-date."

