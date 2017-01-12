Teen can't resist trolling the Warriors on his math test - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Teen can't resist trolling the Warriors on his math test

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

One teen couldn't resist getting in a shot at the Golden State Warriors on his math test. 

Twitter user @jdanilich posted a pic of his test, in which he crossed off Steph Curry's name and replaced it with LeBron James'. He also noted that the key point (3,1) on one of the graphs had a little something in common with a certain blown NBA finals lead.

His teacher seemed like she didn't mind, writing, "love that you are making real-world connections," in response to the jab.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly