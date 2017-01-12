Teen can't resist trolling the Warriors on his math test

One teen couldn't resist getting in a shot at the Golden State Warriors on his math test.

Twitter user @jdanilich posted a pic of his test, in which he crossed off Steph Curry's name and replaced it with LeBron James'. He also noted that the key point (3,1) on one of the graphs had a little something in common with a certain blown NBA finals lead.

I refuse to leave my performance on this math test in 2016. pic.twitter.com/JCfBGnHhjJ — Jonathan (@jdanilich) January 11, 2017

His teacher seemed like she didn't mind, writing, "love that you are making real-world connections," in response to the jab.

