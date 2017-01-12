Clevelanders buy a lot of milk, apparently

Apparently, people in Cleveland are super into milk.

A study from coupon company Ibotta found that people in Cleveland bought the most milk in 2016 out of any city in the United States. Philadelphia placed second, followed by Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham and Dallas-Ft. Worth.

The study also found that 65 percent of milk drinkers want to drink leftover cereal milk, 70 percent prefer chocolate syrup over chocolate powder when making homemade chocolate milk and 33 percent will drink straight from the carton, so you now have plenty of fun milk facts to pull out at your next party.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.