Medical Examiner says man involved in West Boulevard standoff has died

Police have released new information on the SWAT situation that took place Wednesday afternoon on West Boulevard.

Officers were called to an apartment at 1374 West Blvd. around 2 p.m. for reports of a woman shot. When they got there, they found Sherez Addison, 33, on the front steps with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Addison alleged that her boyfriend, 30-year-old Mario Walker, shot her.

Police went to Walker's apartment, where, after a short conversation, he allegedly fired two gun shots through the door.

According to the Medical Examiner's website Walker died at the scene. Police said Walker shot himself.

The gun was recovered on scene.

Addison was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Her condition is currently unknown.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.