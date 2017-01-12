Flood waters trap car on East 37th Street

A car was stuck in high water amid heavy rain on Thursday morning.

The driver drove through the water, which was past the car's tires, at East 37th Street and Woodland Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police had to respond to the scene.

No one was injured, but the area is currently blocked off.

A flood watch is in effect in Northeast Ohio until 10 p.m. on Thursday. Our weather team predicts there will be moderate to heavy rainfall for most of the day.

If you get caught in flood waters, here are some safety tips from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

Turn around, don't drown

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you down and two feet of water to sweep your vehicle away!

Move to higher ground. Flash floods are the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

Keep emergency kit in your car and home (flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies)

If flooding is near your house, disconnect electrical appliances as a precaution.

