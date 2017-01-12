LIST: Northeast Ohio road closures due to flooding

A flood watch is in effect in Northeast Ohio until 10 p.m. on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Some cities are closing roads or making emergency plans due to high water. Here is a list of announced closures and alerts:

Streetsboro: SR303 between Jefferson Street and Stone Road

Streetsboro: Russell Drive between Mount Vernon and Dorothy

Eastlake: Police are prepared to use the city's new reverse 911 system to alert citizens to move to higher ground should the Chagrin River begin to rise later today.

Mansfield: Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Park Avenue East at the subway underpass.

Mansfield: Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North Main at the U.S. 30 overpass.

Mansfield: Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Sixth and Diamond.

Mansfield: Drivers are asked to avoid Miller Street.

Mansfield: Drivers are asked to avoid the area of South Trimble by the Veteran's Clinic.

Mansfield: Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Ruth near Lexington Avenue.

Cleveland: Mayfield Road is flooded between Little Italy and University Circle.

Painesville: The Kiwanis Recreation Park is closed due to potential flooding.

