Marijuana concentrate, THC-infused beverages seized in Lorain Co. traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 366 grams of marijuana concentrate shatter, 144 jars of a THC-infused beverage and 14 grams of marijuana from a car stopped for a speed violation in Lorain County on Jan. 4.

The car was stopped around 4:53 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike. Troopers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding the drugs. The drugs are worth an estimated $11,000.

The driver, 36-year-old Terica Poole, of Akron, was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

