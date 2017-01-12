Remains of at least 4 people found so far; Weather impeding recovery efforts

The remains of possibly up to four people have been found so far, according to Cuyahoga County Thomas P. Gilson, M.D. "Our primary focus throughout search has been humans, recovering debris has been secondary," added Burke Lakefront Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur.

“We met with the family this morning to explain that process about how we are going to go about identification. They have been wonderfully cooperative,” said Thomas P. Gilson, M.D. Medical Examiner of Cuyahoga County.

Different portions of humans remains have been found, possibly 3 people, maybe more

City officials and other agencies provided an update on the Recovery Operations for the Cessna 525 Citation Thursday afternoon, two weeks after it vanished from radar.

“Our primary focus throughout this entire search and recovery has been human remains. Our number one priority is to recover human remains and then debris was secondary,” said Khalid Bahhur, Commissioner of Burke Lakefront Airport.

So far, divers have located the cockpit voice recorder which captured the entire flight, part of the fuselage, several seats including one with male remains, and an engine from the business jet. Crews have narrowed their search down to a football field sized-section near Cleveland's lakefront.

Despite the sluggish search officials said several significant pieces of debris were brought up Wednesday, including the Ares box - which has been given to the FAA - and the left wing of the plane.

The search have been hampered by the weather. Snow, ice, high winds, waves and murky waters have proven to be tough obstacles for divers.

John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming and neighbors Brian and Megan Casey were on board the Cessna 525 Citation when it crashed on Dec. 29, 2016. They had just taken off from Burke Lakefront Airport after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

“At the center of this search and recovery effort are the family members grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Bahhur said.

Investigators believe the Cessna broke apart on impact. All six people aboard are presumed dead.

