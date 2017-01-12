Edwin Encarnacion will be at TribeFest.

The newly-signed player will appear at the fifth annual TribeFest alongside Indians players Corey Kluber, Francisco Lindor, Cody Allen, Carlos Carrasco, Carlos Santana, Josh Tomlin, Andrew Miller, Jose Ramirez, Roberto Perez, Trevor Bauer, Tyler Naquin, Zach McAllister, Abraham Almonte and more. Alumni Ellis Burks, Mike Hargrove, Mike Jackson, Chad Ogea and Jaret Wright are also scheduled to appear.

Tickets for the afternoon session of the event are sold out, but there are still a limited number available for the morning session, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The event takes place at the Intercontinental Hotel near the campus of the Cleveland Clinic. General admission tickets are available online for $5 for adults and kids.

