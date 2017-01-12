Autopsy complete for 5-year-old possibly murdered by mother

The Stark County Corners Office has completed the autopsy for the 5-year-old found dead and "concealed" in her family's restaurant this week.

Ashley Zhao's exact time of death and the cause and manner of her death has not been released by the corner's office or the Jackson Township police department yet.

Ashley was originally reported missing by her mother Mingming Chen around 9 p.m. Monday evening from Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton.

Police found the girl a day later "concealed" inside of the restaurant owned by Ashley's father, Liang Zhao. Her parents gave law enforcement information that led to the discovery of her body concealed inside the family's restaurant late Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said Chen, who is not a U.S. citizen, struck Ashley several times in the head with her right fist. Ashley had green liquid coming from her mouth when her father discovered her and tried to resuscitate her.

Chen has been charged with murder and Zhao has been charged with complicity in the case. Both are in jail with $5 million bonds because a judge believes they are a flight risk.

Chen and Zhao have a 6-year-old child who is now in protective custody with Stark County Children and Family Services.

