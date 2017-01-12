Ashtabula woman among the 5 victims killed in Florida airport shooting

(Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald via AP). A crowd gathers around the baggage carousel in terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

An Ashtabula woman is among the five victims killed in last week's Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, was killed and her husband Ed Amzibel, also from Ashtabula, was shot in the face. His condition is not known.

GRAPHIC: Images from the Ft. Lauderdale shooting

A second woman from Ohio, Shirley Timmons, 70, of Senecaville, was killed as well. The other victims include Michael Oehme, 57, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Terry Andres, 62, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Olga Woltering, 84, Cobb County, Georgia.

Esteban Santiago has been identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting that also injured eight others on Jan. 6.

He's being held without bail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.