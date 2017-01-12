'You have 10 seconds or I'll shoot you,' says suspect in Akron Family Dollar robbery

The Family Dollar on Plaza Boulevard was robbed on Wednesday.

Employees say that the suspect entered the store around 1:30 p.m. with his hand in his pocket, as if he had a gun. The suspect told the clerk, "you have ten seconds or I'll shoot you!"

As another clerk took cash from the drawer to hand to the suspect, the first clerk grabbed at his pockets to see if he had a gun. The suspect panicked, causing the clerk to drop the cash. The suspect grabbed some of the money from the floor before fleeing eastbound towards Vernon Odom Boulevard.

The suspect is a black male between 20 and 25 years old. He between 5'4" to 5'5" and 120 to 140 lbs. He was wearing a black stocking cap with snowflakes around the outside, a red hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron police department.

