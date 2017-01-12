'Another student has been extinguished by violence', Akron student shot to death

Akron Public Schools superintendent released a statement Thursday after a student was shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

"We are deeply aggrieved by this tragic episode. Another student, another life filled with promise has been extinguished by violence. We are thinking of his family and the entire East CLC community." David W. James, superintendent Akron Public Schools

17-year-old Ernest Anderson was shot around 4 p.m. near Miller South Middle middle school. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Anderson, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg too. His injuries were not life threatening.

School officials say Anderson attended East Community Learning Center.

Anderson's death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner. He was shot in the head and torso.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, police said. The incident is under investigation.

