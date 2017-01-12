Family IDs veteran killed in Massillon house explosion

An elderly man was killed in a house explosion. (Source: WOIO)

The man who died in a Wednesday morning gas explosion at his home in Massillon has been identified.

John Rodgers, a war veteran, was 89 years old.

"He was a wonderful guy," said relative Jeffrey Barnhart. "It's been rough. It's been really rough.”

Barnhart is married to Rodgers granddaugther Tiffany.

“He raised her from the time she was a little girl. He always did everything for her,” Barnhart said.

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion on the 500 block of Standish Street NW around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find the building in question at least partially blown from its foundation and heavily engulfed in flames. Residences on either side of the building sustained heavy fire damage.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion before the house caught fire.

Massillon House Explosion. Fire Chief: Preliminary investigation shows there was a gas explosion & fire that occurred from inside the house pic.twitter.com/dDVWTTqSY5 — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 12, 2017

Officials later discovered Rodgers died as a result of the incident.

Insurance investigators and others outside Massillon home that exploded Wed. morning. Elderly man inside did not survive. pic.twitter.com/Zd0LMaD3Iu — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 12, 2017

Several law enforcement agencies -- as well as the Dominion Company Emergency Response Team -- investigated the blaze. Dominion says its lines were checked and tested OK.

There is no word on what caused the gas explosion.

Rodgers was married to his life-long love Elsie. She was not hurt. Barnhart said she lives at a nearby nursing home. The couple had been together since the age of 17. Barnhart said Rodgers loved to hold conversations with anyone.

“It didn't matter if you were a stranger to him,” Barnhart said. “When you walked away, you weren't’t strangers anymore."

Rodgers would have turned 90 years old in March.

Neighbor Jon Starrett’s home was damaged in the incident. He remembers Rodgers as the guy who would sit outside on warm days and read the newspaper.

“I would always go over there and talk to him, because he had such a zest for life,” Starrett said.

Rodgers family said he worked as a crane operator at the former Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Company from 1952-1984.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.