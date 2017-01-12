Greater Cleveland Congregations leaders say they are 'Not All In'

Dozens of people with the Greater Cleveland Congregations stood in front of Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday to show their displeasure of the Q arena transformation deal. The GCC rather see that money go toward people in Cleveland and their neighborhoods.

People held up signs that said 'Stop Fast-Tracking the Q Arena Deal' and 'Not All In'.

"We want to work to reducing economic inequality here," Marcia Levine said.

The GCC wants jobs for the unemployed, after school programs for the Cleveland Municipal School District and better housing in the neighborhoods. Levine adds if there is enough money to remodel the Q there should be enough money to put toward these issues.

She also wants know who determined the need for the arena modifications and how will this benefit the community.

"This deal shouldn't go forward unless there is something for the community, something for the people who need jobs, especially good paying jobs." Kevin Miller said.

Another GCC leader said they love this team, they hate this deal.

Back in December Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said The Q is the largest economic driver in the region. Mayor Fred Jackson has said in the past this deal ensures the presences of the Cavaliers and ensures nobody will have to spend 100s of millions of dollars down the line.

In 2016, The Q generated $245 million in direct spending and $44 million in tax revenue, supporting 4,800 jobs.

