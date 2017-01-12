Prisoner tries to bring marijuana into the Solon Jail

A prisoner attempted to bring in drugs into the Solon Jail on Wednesday. While officers were booking 33-year-old Veto Zamon Smith officers smelled an odor they thought was raw marijuana.

Investigators asked Smith if he had any drugs on him, he told them he did not. During a search of Smith officers found a bag containing 16.9 grams of marijuana packaged in 15 individual clear plastic bags.

The marijuana fell from the inside of his right pant leg onto the floor. Smith has been charged with Conveyance of Drugs into a Correctional Facility and Aggravated Trafficking in Marijuana. Both of these charges are felonies.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.