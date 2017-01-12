Family Services awarded temporary custody of murdered 5-year-old’s sister

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl turned into a murder investigation for Jackson Township Police.

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl turned into a murder investigation for Jackson Township Police.

The parents of accused of killing their 5-year old daughter appeared in family court for custody hearing this afternoon. (Source WOIO)

The parents accused of killing their 5-year-old daughter appeared in family court for a custody hearing Thursday afternoon. Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao appeared in Stark County Family Court for a custody hearing for their 7-year-old daughter.

Stark Job and Family Services was awarded temporary custody of the child. Their next hearing is set for Feb. 8 at 9 a.m.

The couple is charged in connection with the murder of their 5-year-old daughter Ashley Zhao.

Custody Hearing getting ready to begin for parents charged with killing their 5 yr old @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/xlUE4uPjt1 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 12, 2017

The Assistant Deputy Director of Legal Services Jerry A. Coleman said that this was a routine shelter care hearing. Coleman said he anticipated the outcome with the parents.

"At this point they're not contesting the initial allegations that are there, the initial orders. In this case we are requesting emergency temporary custody and also assessments to be done on the parents should they resolve their criminal issues," Coleman said.

Coleman couldn't confirm if any of the family members have shown interest in caring for the girl.

"It's an ongoing process, as family members come through at any time in the case we will be looking at them and evaluating them as part of that process," said Coleman.

Police said Ming Ming Chen struck her daughter several times in the head. The father, Liang Zhao, has been charged with complicity in the case.

Police said the body of the 5-year-old was found "concealed" in the family's Jackson Township restaurant Tuesday evening.

The couple is currently locked up in Stark County Jail and bond has been set at $5 million each.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.