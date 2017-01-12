Halloween display was disrespectful to Warriors, says Klay Thompson

This past Halloween the Cleveland Cavaliers had some fun at the Golden State Warriors expense by poking fun of them at the team's Halloween party.

Cavs mock Warriors with Halloween party decoration

Three months have passed and Klay Thompson is still thinking about it!

In an interview with USA Today the shooting guard referred to the Cavs Halloween hijinks as rude. "It's obviously not respectful, so it's got to be on the other side of the spectrum, so that's fine with us. They can do that childish stuff. It doesn't matter to us. All we've got to do is handle it on the court, you know?"

"No, it didn't (come up on the court in the Christmas Day game). But shoot, it might have (to). I mean, I still think we need to play with more of an edge next time we see them … I mean when we won the championship, though, we didn't do some stuff like that. But that's OK. People are built differently. We're not going to - I'm not going to hold it against them. I'm just going to go out there, and we just want to beat them down next time we see them. That's how it is. Hold that in the memory bank, and just remember that they do that stuff…It's a good rivalry, and it's good for the NBA. It makes it more fun, you know? It's rare in pro sports you get rivalries like this, so we enjoy it, and we embrace it."

Apparently, Thompson's memory isn't that good because if it were, he would remember the [childish] comments teammate Steph Curry made after their team beat the Cavs in the 2015 NBA Finals.

When The Bay Area News Group asked him about coming back to Cleveland for the first time after winning Thompson replied, "Obviously, walking in the locker room, it’ll be good memories. Hopefully, it still smells a little bit like champagne."

Now isn't that ironic?

