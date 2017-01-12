Kiwanis Recreation Park closed because of weather conditions

Because of the current weather conditions and the flooding potential of the Grand River the Kiwanis Recreation Park will be closed on Thursday. The decision was made by the City of Painesville Parks Division and the Fire Chief.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday Grand River was at minor flood stage. Only emergency access will be available to the park.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

