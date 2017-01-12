Man sent to the hospital after being shot in Stark County (Source: Raycom Media)

A man was sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in Stark County. Deputies from the Stark County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Brushmore Avenue Northwest in Plain Township.

Investigators arrived on scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Another man on the scene was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation after being assaulted. Both men were at the residence for a prearranged meeting, a dispute arose over the sale of an item.

This dispute led to the shooting.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.The Stark County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the situation.

