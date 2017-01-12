'I can't find my daughter,' father told 911 dispatcher before girl found dead in restaurant

A 5-year-old girl was found dead in her family's Jackson Township restaurant earlier this week. A 911 call made from her parent the day she went missing has been released.

Ashley Zhao, 5, was reported missing Monday.

In a 911 call, the girl's father tells a dispatcher that they hadn't seen her in about five hours.

"I can't find my daughter," he said.

The parent explained the girl was sleeping in the restaurant Monday afternoon, one of the parents went to pick up their other daughter from school, it got busy at the restaurant, and when they went back to check on the 5-year-old, she was gone.

On Tuesday, police said they found the girl's body in the restaurant.

Her mother and father have been charged in the girl's death.

