Kasich outlines 2017 vision in face of budget shortfall

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich says he is creating a position for a chief innovation officer to pursue and oversee developments in emerging technologies, such as education technology, robotics and data analytics.

The Republican governor announced the post Thursday in wide-ranging remarks to business leaders. The officer will probably work out of the Governor's Office and head a new Ohio Institute of Technology.

Kasich repeated warnings about lagging revenues and what looks like an economic slowdown headed into the state budget season. He said it will be a tough budget featuring tight spending, but that people are "going to be able to live through it."

Agencies have had to submit both a flat budget and a 10-percent reduced budget for the biennium, as Kasich faces a revenue shortfall approaching $621 million.

