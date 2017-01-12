Kasich outlines 2017 vision in face of budget shortfall

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich says he is creating a position for a chief innovation officer to pursue and oversee developments in emerging technologies, such as education technology, robotics and data analytics.
The Republican governor announced the post Thursday in wide-ranging remarks to business leaders. The officer will probably work out of the Governor's Office and head a new Ohio Institute of Technology.
Kasich repeated warnings about lagging revenues and what looks like an economic slowdown headed into the state budget season. He said it will be a tough budget featuring tight spending, but that people are "going to be able to live through it."
Agencies have had to submit both a flat budget and a 10-percent reduced budget for the biennium, as Kasich faces a revenue shortfall approaching $621 million.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.