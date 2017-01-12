Cleveland City Council looking for people to join the Civilian Police Review Board

Cleveland City Council is looking for people to fill the three seats on the Civilian Police Review Board. This board was established by voters in November.

The new board consists of nine members, five of them were appointed by Mayor Frank Jackson and four were appointed by City Council. Changes have increased the board from seven to nine members, gave Cleveland City Council the authority to appoint members and changed the name to the Civilian Police Review Board.

The positions will have terms of four years starting on Feb. 7 2017. The board reviews completed investigations of alleged police misconduct, deadly force and matters requested by the director of public safety.

A city council press release said investigations of police misconduct are conducted by the Office of Professional Standards, an independent City of Cleveland agency established for the purpose of investigating non-criminal complaints filed by members of the public against Division of Police employees.

People who apply must live in Cleveland. City Council would prefer applicants between the ages of 18-30. Compensation for a board member is $7,200 a year.

Anyone who is interested can submit a resume with work history to Cleveland City Council at webmaster@clevelandcitycouncil.org. Applications are due on by Jan. 27, 2017.

