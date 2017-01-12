Bauer, Indians agree to $3.55M deal, avoid arbitration

CLEVELAND (AP) - Right-hander Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians avoided salary by agreeing Thursday to a $3.55 million, one-year contract, more than double the $1,697,500 he earned last year.
Bauer, who turns 26 next week, was 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA in a career-high 190 innings last year and was 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in four postseason starts and one relief appearance. He hurt a finger while repairing a drone, causing an AL Championship Series start to be pushed back by a game. When the finger started bleeding, he was forced to leave after getting just two outs.
Seven Indians remain eligible for arbitration: closer Cody Allen; pitchers Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar and Bryan Shaw; and outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer.
