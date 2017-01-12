Police: Fatal Brooklyn crash began with argument between driver, pedestrian

Investigators in Brooklyn, Ohio are looking into a fatal crash.

Brooklyn police were called to the Memphis Avenue scene Thursday, in front of the Parkview Estate Apartments.

It was a two car accident. Police say a woman was arguing with a pedestrian outside of her PT cruiser when she pulled northbound out of a private drive into the path of a pickup truck. The pickup struck her vehicle as well as the pedestrian.

The driver of the cruiser, 33-year-old Kristen Combs, was killed in the collision. She was wearing her seat belt.

The pedestrian was taken to MetroHealth and is in critical condition.

The occupants of the pickup were treated and released at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

