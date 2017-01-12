Tupperware U.S. Inc. recalls Southwest Chipotle Seasoning

According to Food Safety News, Tupperware U.S. Inc. has recalled a Southwest Chipotle Seasoning.

There's a problem with a powdered milk ingredient.

For more information on the recall, call the company at 1-800-TUPPERWARE (1-800-887-7379).

You can also write them at/send recalled packages to this address:

Tupperware U.S. Inc.

Attn: Julie Castro

14901 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

