Flooding forces officials in Stark County to block certain roads

The city of Louisville, Ohio experienced flooding Thursday night.

Louisville is in Stark County.

The Nimishillen Creek flooded at North Chapel Street and West Main Street.

Officials have placed barricades and traffic cones at various intersections to stop vehicle traffic from entering flooded areas.

Drivers are urged not to drive around, through, or over the cones/barricades.

