Police: Car hits 16-year-old riding dirt bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH

A 16-year-old boy was riding a dirt bike when he was hit by a car in Cleveland on Thursday.

The incident took place near E. 149th and Bartlett Avenue.

He was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

