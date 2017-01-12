Authorities seek tips in Euclid bank robbery

Authorities say three black men robbed a Citizens Bank in Euclid on Thursday.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the 23000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Authorities say one suspect entered the bank and pepper sprayed a guard. Another approached a teller and gave commands, they said, before eventually jumping the counter and dumping two teller drawers into a blue bag.

They were seen fleeing east from the bank down Lakeshore Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Euclid police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are asking for tips (which can remain anonymous). Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

